BJP leader Surendra Matiala shot dead in his office in Delhi’s Dwarka, probe launched

According to police sources, two assailants with their faces covered had reached Surendra Matiala’s office and opened fire at the BJP leader. They fired 10 rounds at Matiala before fleeing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Surendra Matiala was shot dead at his office in the national capital’s Dwarka area by two unidentified assailants, police said on Saturday. According to police, an incident of firing was reported on Friday evening from the Bindapur area where the 60-year-old was shot dead. According to police sources, two assailants with their faces covered had reached Matiala’s office and opened fire at the BJP leader. They fired 10 rounds at Matiala before fleeing.

The BJP leader was declared brought dead at the hospital where he was rushed, sources said. According to them, the assailants had reached the victim’s shop on a motorcycle. A third person stayed with the bike while the two suspects carried out the attack after which they fled on the bike.

Matiala’s niece and one more person present at the time of the attack were able to survive the attack because they managed to hide below a table, police said. A police case has been registered and an investigation has been launched. They have taken possession of the deceased’s body and a postmortem has been conducted. The police are also scanning through the CCTV cameras in the region.

According to police sources Matiala was involved in a property dispute, and police is investigating that as well. Matiala lived in the Uttam Nagar area with his family. He was also the co-in-charge of the Najafgarh Kisan Morcha. He had also contested the MCD elections on a BJP ticket. Further investigation is underway in the case.

