India

INDIA

Smriti Irani issues BIG statement on PM Modi: 'Anybody who says they're close to him...'

Irani also reflected on her own political journey including her ministerial roles, her time working directly under the PM, and credited him with giving her those chances. But again, she doubled down, those opportunities were about performance and service, not personal closeness. Read on for more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 01:46 AM IST

Smriti Irani issues BIG statement on PM Modi: 'Anybody who says they're close to him...'
Smriti Irani with PM Modi.
Smriti Irani, BJP leader and former union minister, recently stirred quite a few conversations with remarks she made on a podcast with actor Soha Ali Khan. The fact that she was called a “crappy actress” is still making the rounds. Now, here is another revelation: If you ever thought that there are people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inner circle who are “close” to him, Irani says you are wrong. In fact, she insists such claims are nothing but fiction. 

What did Smriti Irani say on PM Modi?

Right as Khan mentioned the words "close proximity," Irani took the chance to clear the air. "Let me break the biggest myth." She added: "There is nobody close to the Prime Minister.” The ex-minister further said: “Anybody that you ever meet who says how great a close relationship they share with the Prime Minister, they either don’t know the Prime Minister or they're outright lying." She went on to explain that PM Modi didn’t set out to build personal loyalties and that he left home driven by a “larger purpose.” She added that whoever steps into his inner circle is viewed with that same lens. “He has never picked up people who then don't become effective enough to serve that larger cause. For him, it's very clear that I have one life, and I want to give back to my country. That's it”

What did Irani share about her political journey?

Irani also reflected on her own political journey including her ministerial roles, her time working directly under the PM, and credited him with giving her those chances. But again, she doubled down, those opportunities were about performance and service, not personal closeness. "It's not about memory but internalisation," PM Modi had once said in response to a student’s question at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event. “Involve, internalise, associate and visualise…follow this mantra to sharpen your memory,” PM Modi added. Irani also pointed out just how sharp the Prime Minister’s memory is. According to her, PM Modi can easily pull out something you said way back in 2007 and call you out on it, almost like, “Oh, I don't think so." She warned: "You don't want to be in that space ever."

