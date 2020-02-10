Headlines

BJP leader shot dead by husband in Gurgaon over suspicion of illicit relationship

The woman, identified as Munesh Godhara, was the state secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 10, 2020, 08:43 AM IST

A female BJP leader in Gurgaon was allegedly shot dead by her husband on Saturday who suspected her of having an illicit relationship. The woman, identified as Munesh Godhara, was the state secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha.

According to a police official, she was talking to her sister on phone on Saturday evening when her husband, Sunil, allegedly opened fire at her from his licensed revolver. 

"The accused shot her twice on her chest while she was engaged in a video call with her sister. The victim died on the spot," Gurgaon Police public relations officer Subhash Bokan said.

Quoting the FIR that was registered in Gurgaon's 10A police station, the official said that Sunil work in a private company. "The husband, an ex-serviceman, who works in a private company as a security officer, suspected that she had illicit relations," the police official said.

The accused fled after the incident, he said.

A case has been registered in Gurgaon's Sector 10 A police station against Sunil Godhara and two others, and further investigation is underway, the police official said.

Munesh and Sunil got married in 2001. She joined the BJP as 'Mahamantri of women wing' in 2013.

The woman's family members have refuted the allegations of any illicit relationship.

(With agency inputs)

