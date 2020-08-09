BJP leader shot at by unidentified persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

In another attack on a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir, some unidentified persons shot at a party leader near Budgam railway station in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning. The man has been identified as 38-year-old Hamid Najar.

Najar is BJP's Other Backward Class (OBC) district president in Budgam. He was on a morning walk when the attack happened. He has been shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and search operation has been launched to nab the attackers. According to police, Najar was allotted secured accommodation but he had gone out for a walk without informing the security.

Police sources said that it is likely that Najar has been targeted by terrorists.

It is the fourth attack on BJP leader since June in Jammu and Kashmir. On August 6, some unidentified terrorists had shot dead a BJP sarpanch outside his residence at Vessu in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Sarpanch identified as Sajad Ahmed Khandey was shot from a close range by terrorists injuring him critically. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Last month Waaeem Bari, BJP leader and an ex-district president of the party for north Kashmir's Bandipore district was killed by terrorists.