Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

BJP leader Sambit Patra walks on hot coals while offering prayer to goddess in Odisha, posts video

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra walked on burning coal in the Puri district of Odisha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

BJP leader Sambit Patra walks on hot coals while offering prayer to goddess in Odisha, posts video
Sambit Patra walks on hot coal | Photo: Twitter

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra was seen walking on burning coals as a mark of obeisance at the ongoing Jhamu Jatra in the Puri district of Odisha.
He walked around 10 metres on a burning coal bed on Tuesday.

Later, Mr Patra tweeted, "Today, I participated in the pilgrimage of Rebati Raman village of Samang panchayat in Puri district, worshipped my mother by walking on fire and took her blessings and wished the villagers happiness and prosperity."

"In this pilgrimage, I am feeling blessed by walking on the fire and receiving the blessings of the Mother (Goddess Dulan)," Patra said.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said he had performed the task of walking on fire for the welfare of the people and peace in the area. Patra also attached a video showing him walking on the fire bed surrounded by villagers who chanted "Hail Maa Dulan" and beat cymbals.

Read: Singer Lucky Ali sparks Facebook backlash: Why Hindus are upset over ‘Brahma-Abram’ post?

Patra had contested from the Puri Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but he lost to Pinaki Mishra of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) by 10,000 votes.

According to tradition, Jhamu Jatra is a penance and devotees inflict pain on themselves by walking on fire or piercing nails their bodies to appease the Mother Goddess Dulan for the fulfilment of desires.

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Kapil Sharma show star Sumona Chakravarti looks hot in sexy pink bikini, netizens say 'dekh rahe ho kappu sharma’
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi school receives bomb threat, bomb squad arrives
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.