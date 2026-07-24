Ravneet Singh Bittu resigns as union minister, will likely contest Punjab assembly election

President Droupadi Murmu has reportedly accepted Bittu's resignation with immediate effect. Bittu's tenure as a Rajya Sabha member had already ended last month.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday (July 24) resigned from the position of Union Minister of State for Railway and Food Processing Industries. President Droupadi Murmu has reportedly accepted Bittu's resignation with immediate effect. Bittu's tenure as a Rajya Sabha member had already ended last month. According to a report by NDTV, Bittu will likely contest the Punjab assembly election, due to be held next year.

Bittu, who is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, had switched from the Congress (INC) to the BJP in 2024 and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections. He was then nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan for the remainder of the term of a seat vacated by the Congress MP KC Venugopal. More recently, Bittu was in the news for criticising the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer controversial film Satluj, terming it an attempt to stoke tensions. The movie was based on the life of the late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was also part of the political party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

In an earlier statement, Bittu had expressed interest in contesting the Punjab assembly election and work in his home state. "It has been 17 years in Delhi. Now I feel like coming to Vidhan Sabha and work for Punjab," Bittu had said, according to news agency PTI. "Our entire leadership is present here today and fully ready to serve Punjab. Assign us the task, we will go to villages, street to street for the betterment of the state and will knock on the door of every house," he had added.

Polls to elect members of the Punjab legislative assembly are set to be held early next year. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann currently leads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the northern state. Punjab is the only state where AAP is in power. The BJP has historically been a small player in the state.