BJP welcomes Akali Dal's decision to support delimitation bill: 'We must come together'

The union minister's remarks come as the government pushes for implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which seeks to reserve one-third seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to support the Women's Reservation Bill, noting that the move follows the example set by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Taking to X, the Union Minister emphasised the importance of political unity in achieving equal representation for women through a fair delimitation process. "I wholeheartedly welcome this very important decision taken by Shiromani Akali Dal following the example set by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee @SGPCAmritsar. We must come together to empower Women with a fair & equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation," Rijiju posted on X.

The Union Minister's remarks come as the government pushes for the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which seeks to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies for women. Earlier today in the party meeting, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, citing the teachings of the Sikh Gurus regarding gender equality. The demand followed a high-level meeting of the party's senior leadership held in Chandigarh to deliberate on key legislative issues currently before Parliament.

Taking to X, the SAD president stated, "The Shiromani Akali Dal, at a meeting of its senior leaders in Chandigarh today, demanded the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill in the country." Highlighting the ideological roots of the party's stance, Badal noted that the SAD draws its values from the foundation of the Sikh faith. "The Shiromani Akali Dal draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has already set an example by providing for women's reservation in its House," he said.

In addition to the reservation bill, the party also held extensive discussions regarding the proposed Delimitation exercise. Badal emphasised that the process must be conducted in a manner that protects the interests of all states. "After detailed deliberations on key issues before Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal also demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all States," Badal posted. He further expressed the party's support for a specific seat-increase formula to ensure no state is disadvantaged. "The Shiromani Akali Dal supported the proposal which was put up by the Government of India at the floor of the House of a uniform increase of 50% of seats of all states. The party emphasised that women reservation and Delimitation should be done immediately," the SAD chief added.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was passed in both Houses of Parliament, but failed to move ahead with implementation after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill fell in the Lok Sabha on April 17, not being able to receive the constitutionally required two-thirds majority of members present and voting. The Bill proposed the implementation of the 33 per cent women's reservation in legislatures and delimitation in the Lok Sabha.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).