BJP leader Kapil Mishra accuses Delhi government of hiding COVID-19 deaths

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged that the COVID-19 death toll is more than 300, further stating that the government if falsifying data related to the coronavirus.

Since April 13, dead bodies in burnt in Nigambodh Ghat is more than 155, while, in Punjabi Bagh the number is 72, in ITO cemetery 95 bodies were buried which seems way off the state government data which says 73 people have died so far on May 10.

"The funeral of the COVID-19 victims is being held at Nigambodh Ghat, Punjabi Bagh, and ITO. There are 3 CNG systems in Nigam Bodh Ghat, it takes 2 hours for the entire funeral process for one body. While the dead bodies are brought at the cremation ground continuously. In such a scenario family members have to wait for 2-3 hours to complete the funeral services of the deceased," Mishra said.

However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has said that hospitals are reporting deaths without sending summaries. "Many hospitals report deaths but don't send summaries. We have directed all hospitals to send detailed summaries within 24 hours of the occurrence of deaths. This issue is due to summaries," Satyendra Jain said when asked about the discrepancies in the COVID19 deaths in the national capital.

In Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 6,923 with 381 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. 2069 people have recovered, and 73 people died, according to the data published in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that 75% of the coronavirus cases in the national capital are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

He also said that with close to 7000 cases, 1,476 people are admitted at hospitals whereas the rest of them are being treated in quarantine centres or homes. "In Delhi, 75 per cent of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. We have made arrangements for treatment of those at their homes with mild symptoms. Among the total 6,923 cases, only 1,476 are admitted at hospitals whereas rest are getting treatment at their homes or quarantine centres," Delhi Chief Minister said.

He further added that out the patients that are admitted in the hospitals due to the deadly virus, only 27 are on ventilators.

Kejriwal also said that arrangements are being made for the treatment of mild COVID-19 cases at home as per the guidelines issued by the Centre.

