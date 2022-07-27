Search icon
Karnataka: BJP youth leader hacked to death by unknown motorcycle borne assailants

Police are looking into several aspects of the death of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district executive committee member Praveen Nettaru

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru

Unknown motorcycle-borne assailants hacked a local BJP youth functionary, police said on Wednesday, as the VHP called for bandh in various taluks to mourn the killing.

Police are looking into several aspects of the death of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district executive committee member Praveen Nettaru, including assailants from neighboring Kerala.

The victim, 32, a native of Nettaru in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, was returning home late Tuesday evening after shutting his shop Akshaya Poultry Farm when he was hacked to death, the police said.

He tried to flee and run as soon as he was attacked, but he collapsed following a blow to the head, police said.

Local neighbours quickly alerted police, who hurried to the scene and carried the blood-soaked Nettaru to the hospital, where medics proclaimed him dead.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has given a Bandh call in Kadaba, Suliya and Puttur Taluks of the district on Wednesday against the killing.

Security has been beefed up in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts as additional forces have been deployed to ensure law and order.

Police believe the murder may have been carried out in retaliation for the recent murder of a young man in the area.

Noida college student held for mowing down carpenter under his SUV
