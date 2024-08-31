Twitter
BJP leader Giriraj Singh attacked in Bihar's Begusarai, Union Minister says, 'he would not...'

The incident occurred when a man attempted to assault the minister. He tried to punch Giriraj Singh and raised slogans against him

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 06:20 PM IST

Union Minister Giriraj Singh was attacked in Begusarai, Bihar, during a public meeting at the Balia Subdivision Office on Saturday. The incident occurred when a man attempted to assault the minister. He tried to punch Giriraj Singh and raised slogans against him. However, before he could do more harm, the workers present at the event intervened. He was later arrested by the police.

A video of the incident surfaced, showing the chaos that ensued. In the footage, people can be seen pushing and shoving him before severely thrashing him. Fortunately, the Union Minister escaped unharmed.

According to reports, Giriraj Singh was listening to people's grievances during the public meeting when the attacker suddenly grabbed the microphone and started making statements. The situation escalated when BJP workers and the public protested against his behaviour, leading him to swing a punch at the minister. Security personnel quickly stepped in to protect Giriraj Singh.

After the attack, Giriraj Singh strongly condemned the incident, accusing the assailant of trying to intimidate him. He remarked that growing a beard does not make someone a religious leader and stated that he would not be frightened by such actions. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
