FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
UK Flight Chaos: Over 600 flights cancelled after NATS technical glitch

UK Flight Chaos: Over 600 flights cancelled after NATS technical glitch

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia files Rs 2 crore defamation case against CJP leaders over social media posts

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia files Rs 2cr defamation case against CJP leaders

Ramanand Sagar's grandson Shiv Sagar rejects Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'Can't accept him after Animal'

Ramanand Sagar's grandson rejects Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia files Rs 2 crore defamation case against CJP leaders over social media posts

Bhatia has sought Rs 2 crore as damages and an injunction against the defendants from publishing or circulating the alleged defamatory content concerning him.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 10:42 PM IST

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia files Rs 2 crore defamation case against CJP leaders over social media posts
BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia has filed a defamation suit before the Delhi High Court against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), its leaders Abhijeet Dipke and Ashutosh Ranka, and journalist Saurav Das over alleged defamatory social media posts. Bhatia has sought Rs 2 crore as damages and an injunction against the defendants from publishing or circulating the alleged defamatory content concerning him.

According to the suit, the dispute arose after an AI-generated graphic allegedly falsely attributed certain remarks concerning Swatantra Bhardwaj to Bhatia. The graphic was circulated on social media platform X. Bhardwaj has been accused in connection with an alleged assault on the father of CJP activist Nishu Azad, according to the material referred to in the suit.

The plaint states that Saurav Das shared the disputed graphic on X. Bhatia allegedly denied making the remarks attributed to him and asked Das to remove the post and issue an unconditional apology. According to the suit, Das subsequently deleted the post and clarified on his X account that the graphic was AI-generated. However, Bhatia has alleged that the content continued to be circulated and amplified by others. The suit further alleges that CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka reposted the disputed graphic from Das’s account along with a caption allegedly mocking BJP leaders.

Bhatia has claimed that the defendants deliberately published and circulated false, fabricated, misleading and defamatory material concerning him through social media. According to the plaint, one of the allegedly defamatory posts was viewed by more than 1.32 lakh users shortly after it was published. The BJP leader has alleged that the circulation of the posts harmed his reputation and professional standing.

The suit also refers to certain earlier posts allegedly made by Saurav Das concerning Umar Khalid and the judiciary. One of the posts, according to the plaint, described Khalid’s continued incarceration as a “permanent blot on India’s judiciary” and referred to the charges against him as “false” and “frivolous”. Bhatia has alleged that such posts went beyond fair criticism of a particular judicial proceeding and amounted to a broader attack on the judiciary. The plaint further alleges that the defendants, acting under the banner of an unregistered association, have been publishing and circulating material against constitutional institutions, including the judiciary. These allegations have been made in the civil suit and are yet to be considered and adjudicated by the Delhi High Court.

Through the suit, Bhatia has sought ₹2 crore in damages and directions restraining the defendants from publishing, reposting, circulating or disseminating the alleged defamatory material. He has also sought removal of the disputed content from social media platforms.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UK Flight Chaos: Over 600 flights cancelled after NATS technical glitch
UK Flight Chaos: Over 600 flights cancelled after NATS technical glitch
Who was Rakesh Mehta? Former Delhi Chief Secretary found dead at Noida home, suicide note found
Who was Rakesh Mehta? Former Delhi chief Secretary dies by suicide, note found
BJP's Gaurav Bhatia files Rs 2 crore defamation case against CJP leaders over social media posts
BJP's Gaurav Bhatia files Rs 2cr defamation case against CJP leaders
Ramanand Sagar's grandson Shiv Sagar rejects Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'Can't accept him after Animal'
Ramanand Sagar's grandson rejects Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana
'India-China ties are gradually moving in a positive direction': MEA
'India-China ties gradually moving in positive direction': MEA
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement