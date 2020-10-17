BJP leader DK Gupta shot dead in UP's Firozabad; 3 detained

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader DK Gupta was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Firozabad on Friday night, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sachindra Patel.

Gupta was leaving after closing his shop when the attack on him took place.

"Gupta was leaving after closing his shop when three bike-borne assailants opened fire on him," Patel told reporters.

The family members, according to the police official, had tried to take the victim to Agra after the incident but he could not be saved.

"Three people, including the main accused, have been detained and are being questioned," Ajay Anand, additional director general Agra, was quoted as saying by ANI.

"The family members have given the name of some suspects with whom the victim had some disputes. We will conduct investigations and arrest them soon," Patel had said on Friday.

Locals claimed that the victim was a BJP leader and they caused a traffic jam while protesting against his killing.

Senior police officers reached the spot and elaborate security was deployed in the area, which lies in Tundla constituency, where assembly bypolls are due on November 3.

Further investigations are underway.

(With ANI inputs)