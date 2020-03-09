BJP leader connects Yes Bank crisis to Gandhi family, Congress hits back

As the founder of crisis-hit Yes Bank Rana Kapoor was booked on Sunday for cheating and corruption, head of BJP's IT cell Amit Malviya claimed that every financial crime in India has 'deep links' with the Gandhi family.

As the founder of crisis-hit Yes Bank Rana Kapoor was booked on Sunday for cheating and corruption, head of BJP's IT cell Amit Malviya claimed that every financial crime in India has 'deep links' with the Gandhi family.

Malviya took to Twitter and said that "Every financial crime in India has deep link with the Gandhis. Mallya used to send flight upgrade tickets to Sonia Gandhi. Had access to MMS (Manmohan Singh) and PC (P Chidambaram). Is absconding. Rahul inaugurated Nirav Modi’s bridal jewellery collection, he defaulted. Rana bought Priyanka Vadra’s paintings."

Every financial crime in India has deep link with the Gandhis.

Mallya used to send flight upgrade tickets to Sonia Gandhi. Had access to MMS and PC. Is absconding.

Rahul inaugurated Nirav Modi’s bridal jewellery collection, he defaulted.

Rana bought Priyanka Vadra’s paintings... pic.twitter.com/qdN3hjnTWG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 8, 2020

The Congress responded to Malviya's claim, saying that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had sold a painting of MF Hussain to Kapoor for Rs 2 crore and she disclosed the entire amount in her income tax return of 2010.

Hitting out at the BJP, Congress said that both prime minister and finance minister were complicit as the loan book of Yes Bank grew manifold since 2014. Calling it a 'diversionary' tactic by the government, party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed the BJP saying that the loan book of Yes Bank jumped from Rs 55,633 crore in March 2014 to Rs 2,41,499 crore in March 2019.

"Why did the loan book rise by 100 per cent in two years after demonetisation i.e from Rs 98,210 cr in March 2016 to Rs 2,03,534 ar in March 2018? Were PM and FM sleeping, ignorant or complicit?" he questioned.

Kapoor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai on charges of money laundering and he was sent to ED custody by a court till March 11.