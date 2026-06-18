BJP Leader Burnt Alive: Car set on fire over mining dispute in Chhattisgarh, 2 others dead

Bharat Singh’s family said he had gone there for talks to settle a disagreement over sand quarry work. They claim he was ambushed instead of reaching any resolution.

A violent episode in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district left three dead, among them BJP leader and ex-Janpad Panchayat President Bharat Singh, alias Lalla Singh. The attack is believed to have stemmed from a long-standing sand mining conflict that turned deadly.

The incident happened late Tuesday night in Naugain village, which falls under Sonhat police station limits. Bharat Singh’s family said he had gone there for talks to settle a disagreement over sand quarry work. They claim he was ambushed instead of reaching any resolution.

Four suspect arrested

Police have taken four suspects into custody — Akshat Tripathi, Vishal Tripathi, Satyaprakash Tripathi, and Mannu Tripathi — while the search continues for others involved. Nine individuals have been booked in the case, facing murder and attempted murder charges, according to NDTV.

The incident has created tension across the district, leading authorities to deploy a large police presence.

Early accounts indicate the sand quarry contract for the area was held by Bharat Singh’s family. Locals claim that disagreements over sand transport and alleged “illegal” collections tied to mining in Sonhat, Kailashpur, Telimuda, Beliya, and Chhingura had caused months of friction between Bharat Singh’s group and the family of BJP leader Manoj Tripathi.

What was the matter?

Locals say the Tripathi family ran tipper trucks that moved sand to Baikunthpur. Disputes over payments and control of quarry sand reportedly grew worse over time, turning their rivalry into a struggle for power and influence. The dispute turned violent on Tuesday night.

Police said the Fortuner carrying Bharat Singh and his associates was allegedly boxed in by trucks on both sides, blocking any escape. The SUV was then allegedly soaked in petrol and torched. Bharat Singh died inside the burning vehicle.

Virendra Singh was injured in the attack and later died while undergoing treatment. The third person killed was Nagendra Singh, a teacher and Bharat Singh’s cousin.Mayank Singh, who was also hurt in the incident, is being treated at Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur. He remains critical with serious head and facial injuries.

Bharat Singh was earlier with the Congress before switching to the BJP during the Bhupesh Baghel government’s term. Considered a powerful local figure, he often traveled in a Fortuner SUV fitted with a hooter.

His family has called for a CBI investigation and strict punishment for the accused, claiming the attack was carefully planned rather than an impulsive act.

Investigation underway

Police, however, say the exact reason behind the fire is still being investigated.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suresha Chaubey said initial findings suggest the incident grew out of a long-standing sand mining dispute between the Tripathi and Thakur groups. She said members of the Thakur family arrived at the location between 9:30 pm and 10 pm, after which a confrontation and assault took place.