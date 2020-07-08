BJP leader, brother and father shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Bandipora

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Jammu and Kashmir was shot dead by terrorists along with his father and brother in Bandipora on Wednesday, officials said.

Wasim Bari, his brother and father were shot at when they were sitting at a shop adjacent to their home opposite Bandipora police station. Terrorists fired upon him indiscriminately, injuring them critically. They were shifted to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Bari was a former Bandipora district president of the BJP.

A top police official confirmed the incident and said Bari, his younger brother and father were killed in a terror attack.

The family had police protection and were provided with eight personnel. However, none of them were present at the time of the incident.

”The family is protected by a component of eight personnel but none were present at the time of the incident, so we are arresting them,” Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir said.

He said the area has been cordoned off and searches have been launched to nab the terrorists. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.