BJP leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy arrested for allegedly depicting KCR as 'boozer, cheater' in skit: Police

The Telangana police have arrested BJP leader Jitta Balajrishna Reddy for making objectionable remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in a skit recently. The police have also booked Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the case. Y Sathish Reddy, a member of TRS Social Media wing, had filed a police complaint alleging personal comments had been made against KCR in the play organised to mark the state's foundation day.

Jitta Balakrishna Reddy was arrested from Hyderabad's Ghatsekar toll gate by the Hayathnagar police. The complainant said in the complaint that Bandi Sanjay, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, Rani Rudrama, Boddu Yellanna alias Daruvu Yellanna and his team had "defamed the government schemes with false accusations about the CM and the government with an intention to mislead the people and provoke hatred and unrest".

The police said the accused made derogatory comments, personal attacks against the Chief Minister and depicted him as a boozer and cheater. It said the skit allegedly lowered the image of the democratically elected person. They said the skit caused distress among the masses who had chosen him for the constitutional post.

They said the act had gone against the democratic ethos and hurt the public mandate.

The BJP and TRS have been involved in a volley of verbal attacks for several weeks. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused KCR of indulging in dynasty politics. He said the younger population of the country was not getting a chance to join politics because of dynasty politics.The TRS had responded back saying BCCI official Jay Shah and BJP MLA Pankaj Singh were products of dynasty politics.

With inputs from ANI