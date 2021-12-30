BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Harshvardhan Patil tests positive for COVID-19

Former BJP leader and minister Harshvardhan Patil has been tested positive for COVID-19. He took to Twitter to share the news himself. He wrote, "From a safety standpoint, I tested positive for coronavirus. I request everyone who comes in contact with me to test their corona and take care."

Take a look at his tweet:



The main matter of concern is that just two days ago was Harshvardhan Patil's daughter Ankita's wedding with Nihar Thackeray in Mumbai was attended by important and senior leaders like Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari among many key politicians.

In the last two weeks, Maharashtra has seen a rapid surge in COVID-19 and Omicron cases. The BMC has imposed Section 144 until January 7, 2022, to curb the virus. Other restrictions are also in place.