Ahead of 2024 elections, BJP launches pre-poll campaign in West UP

File Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun its pre-poll campaign in West Uttar Pradesh ahead of the general elections in 2024.

The saffron party launched its campaign ahead of schedule as it did poorly in west UP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The 4,750 shakti kendras that the party established in west UP in preparation for the 2019 elections are its sole emphasis.

There are 4,750 sectors and 330 mandals in Western UP. The 4,750 more Shakti Kendras have increased access for more workers. There are 30,000 booths in the west UP. Public representatives have been tasked with visiting 100 booths as part of the BJP's strategy to empower them in order to get input from those who benefit from government programs.

Through the organising of PM's Mann Ki Baat, gathering feedback on government initiatives, and interacting with the general public, the Shakti Kendras have been crucial to the party's efforts to win over voters.

Through the kendras, the BJP is paying particular attention to farmers, youths, and women. Recently, the Yuva Morcha conducted a three-day training class in Agra and the Kisan Morcha held a three-day training class at Hastinapur in the Meerut area.

According to party sources, senior members and office bearers have been given the duty of overseeing the sectors that were created in the organisation by giving them the status of power centers. According to the micro-plan for 2024, all activity is now completed at the sector level rather than the mandal level. Until recently, the divisional level was kept active to reach the last worker.

The BJP lost the West UP seats of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Nagina, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, and Rampur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party had to concede several seats even in the 2022 assembly polls in districts like Rampur, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Saharanpur, and Meerut. Therefore, it is now concentrating on the lost seats. Additionally, the BJP is in good spirits after winning the by-elections for the Lok Sabha seats in Azamgarh and Rampur.