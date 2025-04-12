BJP on Saturday launched a strong attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over violence in Bengal during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act and alleged that the police were not taking action against the culprits.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Mamata Banerjee of "protecting and encouraging anti-Hindu" violence in the state.

He alleged that "state-sponsored violence, anti-Hindu violence" is taking place in West Bengal. Bhandari said that Waqf bill was passed in the parliament, it has been accepted in the country and there are some peaceful protests.

He said law and order is a state subject and it is responsibility of the state government to prevent violence. "Targeted violence is happening and Mamata Banerjee, who is the Home Minister and the Chief Minister, is encouraging, supporting and inciting that violence. The violence in Bengal, the targeted 'anti-Hindu' violence in Bengal, is being protected by Mamata Banerjee and she is encouraging it," Bhandari said.

He accused the Trinamool Congress leader of indulging in "appeasement politics"."Mamata Banerjee has turned the land of Swami Vivekananda, the land of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, land of Rabindranath Tagore into a laboratory of appeasement. Everything is peaceful in the neighbouring state of Assam, there is peace in other parts of country but why is violence happening in Bengal. Because Mamata Banerjee is supporting it," Bhandari alleged.

Alleging inaction on part of state police, he said they were acting on "instructions of Mamata Banerjee".Bhandari said that the Mamata Banerjee-led government "has also been exposed due to the SSC scam".

"On one hand, the police administration uses lathis and batons because Mamata Banerjee has been exposed in the SSC scam. On the other hand, when a radical mob attacks Hindus in Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia in a targeted manner, police sit quietly. When they are pelted with stones, the police sit quietly because they have been instructed by Mamata Banerjee. I want to ask Mamata Banerjee whether the peace and security of Hindus in Bengal is not your responsibility. Law and order is a state subject, and Mamata Banerjee is directly accountable," Bhandari said.

The BJP spokesperson said during Mamata Banerjee's rule Hindus had to move court to get permission for procession on Ram Navmi.He said there was intelligence about possible violence but state government did nothing.

"Mamata Banerjee should remember that during her rule in Bengal, Hindus have to approach the court to perform Saraswati Puja. They had to approach the court to take out a procession on Ram Navami and Durga Puja pandals are attacked. Another big question that arises is why Mamata Banerjee's administration and her police not taken any action yet? Despite having intelligence, why have the incidents of violence not been stopped in Murshidabad? Why does Mamata Banerjee want to give a message that she is using Bengal as a laboratory for appeasement?" he asked.

Bhandari alleged that Mamata Banerjee has lost support of people and is encouraging violent protests to divert attention from her "government's failures". He alleged that "when Hindus are attacked", the TMC leader "stays quiet".

"It is your constitutional responsibility to take action against radical elements," he said. Bhandari said the recent violence in Bengal was not "an isolated incident" and people will give an appropriate reply. He also accused INDIA block parties, including Congress, of "appeasement politics". Mamata Banerjee has said that Waqf Amendment Act will not be implemented in West Bengal.In a post on X, she appealed to people of all religions to remain calm and not engage in any irreligious behaviour.

She said Waqf Act has been enacted by the BJP-led government at the Centre, not the state government.West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar said an atmosphere of unrest has been seen in Jangipur since yesterday and communal disturbance has also been observed.

"Any kind of hooliganism will not be tolerated. We are dealing with the situation very strongly. It is our responsibility to protect human life. Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in hooliganism. No one should spread rumours, do not pay attention to rumours. Police will take strict action, do not take the law into your own hands. Section 163 is applicable in violence-affected areas," he said. Kumar said strict action will be taken if government property is set on fire.

"We request for cooperation from the public, we will not tolerate any kind of violence," he said. The Waqf Amendment Bill was passed during the budget session of Parliament.Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday raised concerns over what he described as "large-scale violence, anarchy, and lawlessness" in West Bengal, attributing it to protests by a group he called "radicals" opposing the Constitution and law of the land.

Adhikari alleged that public and private properties are being vandalized, and public safety is compromised due to unchecked mob actions.

"West Bengal is witnessing large-scale violence, anarchy and lawlessness in the name of protests by a certain group of radicals. These people who have clearly stated that they are against the Constitution of India and would oppose the law of the land have taken over the streets. Public and private properties are being vandalised at will. Public safety has been compromised as general people are at the mercy of these ruthless mob of radicals," he said on X.

He suggested the imposition of Article 355 in parts of Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Malda, and Birbhum districts, stating that the situation is "getting out of hand."

