BJP IT cell in-charge of Haryana Arun Yadav removed for controversial tweets from 2017

BJP's Haryana unit IT cell in-charge Arun Yadav has been removed from his post by the party for controversial tweets. The move by party against Arun Yadav was taken amid growing calls for his arrest for controversial tweets against Islam. #ArrestArunYadav was among the top trends on Twitter on Thursday. The hashtag has over 50,000 tweets.

Arun Yadav's tweets posted between May this year and 2017 have been shared thousands of times. As of now, no police complaint has been filed against Yadav yet, and the BJP is yet to remove him from the party. Arun Yadav's tweet dates back to 2017 but went viral on social media now.

Arun Yadav is being removed from the post with immediate effect but did not give any reason for it, PTI quoted a statement issued by state BJP president O P Dhankar as saying. The development comes days after Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks during a TV debate that triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

The controversial tweets by Arun Yadav were widely shared by his detractors with many comparing his act with that of Mohammed Zubair and how different standards were followed. Meanwhile, Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checker website Alt News, approached the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking quashing of the FIR and grant of bail urgently. He has been sent into police custody from today.