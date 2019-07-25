Headlines

BJP issues whip to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its members of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, directing them to be present in the House on July 25.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2019, 12:07 AM IST

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its members of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, directing them to be present in the House on July 25.

The three-line whip issued by the party instructs all members of the House to be present tomorrow for the proceedings.

Earlier today, the party had also issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House.

BJP is trying to pass several important bills in the ongoing session of the Parliament.


A ten-day extension of the session was also being thought of by the ruling party to clear all important bills.

 

 Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its members of the upper house, directing them to be present in the House on Thursday.
According to the Rajya Sabha's list of business, the government will be moving the Bill to amend the Right to Information Act, 2005, as passed by Lok Sabha, in the upper house of parliament on Thursday.

On July 23, the Lok Sabha had passed Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, after the division that allows the Central government to notify the term of office for the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs) with the Opposition slamming the measure as diluting the provisions of the legislation.

The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed with 218 members voting in its favour and 79 against it after a reply by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh.
The BJP has a clear majority in the lower house of parliament with 303 members on its own and 352 in combinations with allies while it lacks the numbers in the Rajya Sabha. 

