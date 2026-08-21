'BJP is afraid of CJP': Abhijeet Dipke breaks silence on alleged attack on Ashutosh in Jaipur

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke alleged that his party’s team was attacked during a Jaipur government school inspection and said the 'Fix Our Schools' campaign would continue despite the incident.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke has condemned the alleged attack on party co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and other team members during their visit to a government school in Jaipur’s Rampura Kanwarpura area.

Speaking to ANI, Dipke alleged that the CJP team was attacked by people associated with the BJP after Ranka visited a government school that the party claimed was operating from a buffalo shed.

Dipke alleged that stones were thrown at the team, vehicles were damaged and one volunteer suffered a fractured arm. He also claimed that Ranka was beaten during the incident and said some volunteers were receiving treatment at a hospital.

"The attack on Ashutosh today reveals the fear harboured by these BJP people. They are afraid that CJP might actually fix the school, that the school might get repaired because of CJP's efforts," Dipke said.

CJP says school conditions need attention

Dipke questioned why basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets were allegedly lacking in government schools. He said the party was only trying to highlight the condition of schools attended by children from poor families.

"We are simply highlighting the state of schools; all we are saying is that the government schools attended by the children of the poor should be improved," he said.

The CJP leader also said the alleged attack would not stop the party from continuing its school inspection campaign. He claimed that Ranka would return to inspect schools and said he would also visit Rajasthan.

"If they think that by attacking, intimidating, or threatening us they can make us back down, they are mistaken; that is not going to happen. Ashutosh will go to inspect schools again tomorrow, and I will go too; in fact, I will definitely visit Rajasthan now," he said.

Dipke added that the party's 'Fix Our Schools' campaign would continue despite the alleged attack.

"Our 'Fix Our Schools' campaign will continue just as it has. No matter how many attacks they launch against us, we will not be intimidated or deterred, because we want only one thing: for the schools in this country to be improved," he said.

Dipke targets NCERT textbook panel

Dipke also criticised the reported involvement of people associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the preparation of Class 11 and 12 Political Science textbooks by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

"People who have never read the Constitution, and who never even hoisted the Tricolour at their headquarters after independence. These are the people who will now be writing NCERT textbooks," he said.

The allegations come amid heightened political tensions in Rajasthan following the reported incident in Rampura Kanwarpura, where members of the CJP team were allegedly attacked while inspecting a government school.