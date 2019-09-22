Headlines

BJP importing issues like NRC, Art 370 to divert attention in Haryana, says Congress

"It is not important to counter the BJP's narrative, rather it is important to address people's issues. They are importing issues like NRC, Article 370 to divert attention from the real issues," Selja told reporters here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 22, 2019, 08:39 PM IST

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Kumari Selja on Sunday accused the BJP of importing issues such as National Register for Citizens (NRC) and Article 370 to divert attention from the core issues for the state Assembly polls.

"It is not important to counter the BJP's narrative, rather it is important to address people's issues. They are importing issues like NRC, Article 370 to divert attention from the real issues," Selja told reporters here.

"It is always important for the Congress to take care of the farmers and the poorest people. We had waived loans of farmers to the tune of Rs 72,000 crore in 2008. Once our manifesto comes out, people will notice the policies we will bring for them," she added.

Former Haryana minister and MLA Kiran Chaudhary briefed the media about the steps the Congress is taking to prepare the manifesto.

"The manifesto committee met and we discussed the suggestions on what to include in it. We have segregated issues into various heads, whether for farmers, women, poor people or government employees. Till September 25, all the suggestions would come and we will meet again on September 27 to finalise the manifesto," she said.

"The BJP government's narrative has always been a distracting narrative. The elections will be held on local issues. The BJP government had come on promises that they will give unemployment allowance, lower electricity rates, implement the Swaminathan report. They have not delivered on any count. We will bring in pro-people policies which will be for welfare," Chaudhary said.

Asked about the BJP's Mission 75+ in Haryana, Chaudhary retorted, saying the BJP is very clever in throwing "jumlas" (catchphrases) and questioned who were they to say that they will cross 75 seats. The public will teach them a lesson in the elections, she said.

Former state chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress manifesto will be a people's manifesto.

"We have made separate plans for women, farmers, unemployed persons. It will be a people's manifesto," he said.

Elections for the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. 

 

