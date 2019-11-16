Headlines

BJP holds nationwide protests against Rahul Gandhi, demands apology on Rafale allegations

BJP workers in Bengal tore and defaced posters of Rahul Gandhi during a protest in Kolkata demanding an apology from him after Supreme Court dismissed Rafale review petitions.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2019, 01:53 PM IST

BJP is holding a nation-wide protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanding an apology from the Congress leader for levelling baseless allegations on the PM Modi over the Rafale deal after the Supreme Court in its verdict on Thursday said that there was no need for an inquiry in the fighter jet deal.

The Supreme Court in Thursday's verdict also ended a contempt petition against him on his 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' remark but issued a warning to the Congress leader asking him to be careful in future.

On Saturday, BJP workers in Bengal tore and defaced posters of Rahul Gandhi during a protest in Kolkata demanding an apology from him after Supreme Court dismissed Rafale review petitions.

In Mumbai, party workers raised slogans against the former Congress chief and demanded a response from him over his baseless allegations on PM Modi. 

BJP workers also protested against AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who too have raised questions on Rafale deal.

The Supreme Court on Thursday also cautioned Rahul Gandhi to be careful in the future after it closed a contempt plea filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi for Rahul Gandhi's 'chowkidar chor hai' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale case.

After the Supreme Court verdict, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "lying" about the Rafale deal.

"Earlier he (Rahul Gandhi) created furore saying that PM Modi gave the deal to Reliance, then Dassault said that decision is taken by them not the Indian government," Prasad said.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also weighed in on the issue saying that Congress maligned PM Modi's reputation and demanded an apology.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph delivered the verdict on the review petitions. Earlier on May 10, the Supreme Court had reserved its judgment on the review petitions.

The review petitions which includes those filed by former BJP leaders and Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, were against the SC's ruling in December 2018 dismissing pleas demanding a probe into the alleged wrongdoing by the BJP government in the signing of the deal with the French firm Dassault Aviation.

