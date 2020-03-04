BJP holding 8 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh hostage in Gurugram, alleges Congress

In what looks like an apparent political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling Congress party has alleged that some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down the Kamal Nath-led government. State's finance minister Tarun Bhanot has said that four independent MLAs, as well as four from Congress, are held hostage in a hotel in Haryana's Gurugram.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also told news agency ANI that a senior leader of the BJP took suspended Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Ramabai to Delhi in a charted flight but she came back despite BJP leaders trying to stop her.

"When we got to know, Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh went there. People with whom our contact was established were ready to come back to us. We were able to get in touch with Bisahulal Singh and Ramabai. Ramabai came back, even when BJP tried to stop her," Singh told ANI.

Singh also alleged that the BJP is trying to 'poach' Congress MLAs in the state.

"BJP's Rampal Singh, Narottam Mishra, Arvind Bhadauria, Sanjay Pathak were going to give them money. Had there been a raid, they would have been caught. We think 10-11 MLAs were there, only four are still with them now, they will also come back to us," he added.

On Monday, Singh had claimed that some BJP leaders were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in an attempt to bring down the state government.

Notably, biennial polls for three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held on March 26 and both parties are looking forward to keep their MLAs united to get hold of the seats.

Out of the three seats, which are falling vacant, one his held by Congress' Digvijay Singh while the other two are held by BJP.