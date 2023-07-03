BJP has promised Maharashtra CM post to…: Congress leader makes big claim amid NCP crisis

BJP has promised Maharashtra CM's post to…: Congress leader makes big claim amid NCP crisis | File Photo

Amid the ongoing political upheaval in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan made a big claim on Monday. Reacting to the split in Sharad Pawar’s NCP, Chavan said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised the post of chief minister to Ajit Pawar.

The big claim comes after Ajit Pawar's shocking move where he joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP coalition government as Deputy CM along with 8 MLAs of NCP who were sworn-in as ministers. Chavan’s claim has similarities with that of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who had said that Eknath Shinde will lose the CM post.

“I had spoken about it (that Ajit Pawar may go with BJP) publicly but I faced criticism,” Chavan was quoted as saying.

"Just bargaining was going on over what he (Ajit) should be getting. As per our information, he has been given a promise of chief minister's post by pushing Eknath Shinde aside with the help of Assembly speaker's decision (on disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs)," the former CM claimed.

“Shinde will surely lose the CM's post,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had echoed the claim.

(Inputs from PTI)