Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

BJP has promised Maharashtra CM post to…: Congress leader makes big claim amid NCP crisis

The big claim comes after Ajit Pawar's shocking move where he joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP coalition government as Deputy CM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

BJP has promised Maharashtra CM post to…: Congress leader makes big claim amid NCP crisis
BJP has promised Maharashtra CM's post to…: Congress leader makes big claim amid NCP crisis | File Photo

Amid the ongoing political upheaval in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan made a big claim on Monday. Reacting to the split in Sharad Pawar’s NCP, Chavan said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised the post of chief minister to Ajit Pawar.

The big claim comes after Ajit Pawar's shocking move where he joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP coalition government as Deputy CM along with 8 MLAs of NCP who were sworn-in as ministers. Chavan’s claim has similarities with that of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who had said that Eknath Shinde will lose the CM post.

“I had spoken about it (that Ajit Pawar may go with BJP) publicly but I faced criticism,” Chavan was quoted as saying. 

"Just bargaining was going on over what he (Ajit) should be getting. As per our information, he has been given a promise of chief minister's post by pushing Eknath Shinde aside with the help of Assembly speaker's decision (on disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs)," the former CM claimed.

“Shinde will surely lose the CM's post,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had echoed the claim.

 

(Inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'
In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani
Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin
In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 744 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.