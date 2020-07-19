'BJP has institutionalised lies': Rahul Gandhi in another attack on Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing the Centre on restricting testing and misreporting COVID-19 deaths, lying about Gross Domestic Product figures and India-China border tensions.

Gandhi took to Twitter and said, "BJP has institutionalised lies. 1. COVID-19 by restricting the testing and misreporting deaths. 2. GDP by using a new calculation method. 3. Chinese aggression by frightening the media. The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price."

The Former Congress President also tagged an article published by an international news portal. The article claims that India's low death rates is 'something of a mystery.'

"Experts say government data on deaths is certain to be incomplete in a country where a large majority of people die in rural areas and without any medical attention, making them less likely to be tested or diagnosed. Already there are numerous signs that coronavirus deaths are being missed or misreported. Testing rates per capita in India remain low," the article further claimed.

On Friday, Gandhi had targeted the Centre over the India-China standoff in a few minutes long video stating since 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s "constant blunders and indiscretions" have fundamentally weakened the country.

Over the past few weeks, the Gandhi scion has been attacking the Central government over various issues including COVID-19, Ladakh stand-off, migrant labourers and the state of the nation`s economy.

