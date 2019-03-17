BJP has given birth to aspirational politics: Priya Sharma

Priya Sharma, 32, is a dynamic face of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). One must have seen her defending the party vociferously in various television debates. Currently, Priya is working as the national co-incharge of the BJYM Study Circle.

Born in Ghatsila, a small sub-divisional headquarter town in the East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, Priya always wanted to become a politician, but she was never sure when to join politics.

A product of Loyola School, Jamshedpur, Priya did her Bachelors in Political Science from Daulat Ram College, Delhi University. But whe joined her Masters in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the atmosphere was "very political", according to her. She engaged in lot of debates, and associated herself with various independent forums. This was when she got drawn to the Right ideology.

Priya is currently working as an Assistant Professor of Political Science in Vivekananda College, Delhi University. An MPhil in Law & Governance, she is pursuing her PhD from JNU.

"The kind of academic vigor that has been instilled in me by my teachers and what I have imbibed as a teacher are certainly part of me. In my class, I am just a teacher," she says.

Priya joined the BJYM national team in 2017. She is one of the national media panelists from the BJP's youth wing, apart from working as the national co-incharge of BJYM Study Circle.

"BJP has given birth to aspirational politics. People like me are representatives of the same," she says, adding that the party is investing in the youth and giving them enough space to serve the future of the country.

"In Study circle, we have created a massive network of young academicians, students and researchers from across the country," Priya says, adding that it organises dialogue between them and the policy makers.

We try to generate quality research materials for usage in the party, she says, adding that those who are members of the Study Circle are independent professionals with a Right ideology, but not members of the party. "We don't talk politics to them, just policies," she says.

"The Study Circle also runs internship programs for students and researchers from all across the country. We seek the suggestions of the youth on policy matters and forward those suggestions to the top leadership of the party. They take up the issues in the Parliament," Priya says, adding that the person knows that his or her words are spoken in the Parliament.

"The youth feel that for the first time, there is a political party which is coming to them and asking them to contribute on policy matters," she says.

Priya says the BJYM is going to use this massive youth intellectual network of Study Circle in the run up to the 2019 elections.

INDIA VOTES