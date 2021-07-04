BJP govt will continue to set new standards of progress: Amit Shah on victory in UP Zila panchayat polls

Headlines

Jawan: Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan's film commences in US, UAE, Oman, Australia three weeks before release

Centre imposes 40% duty on onion export as prices rise

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was first choice for Deewana, Koyla and Trimurti

ICC unveils mascot duo for Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Rajasthan: Mother sloth bear and cub's daring midnight house invasion at Mount Abu caught on CCTV, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jawan: Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan's film commences in US, UAE, Oman, Australia three weeks before release

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was first choice for Deewana, Koyla and Trimurti

Rajasthan: Mother sloth bear and cub's daring midnight house invasion at Mount Abu caught on CCTV, watch

AI imagines Rang De Basanti stars as ganglords

AI swaps Marvel Avengers' stars with Game Of Thrones

Fardeen khan weight loss: How did the actor lose 18kg in just 6 months

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was first choice for Deewana, Koyla and Trimurti

Ghoomer box office collection day 1: Despite positive reviews, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer fails to earn even one crore

Who is Krutika Deo? Actress working since age 14, plays young Shreegauri Sawant in Sushmita Sen’s Taali

HomeIndia

India

BJP govt will continue to set new standards of progress: Amit Shah on victory in UP Zila panchayat polls

PM Modi said that BJP`s spectacular victory in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections is a blessing given by the people for development.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 04, 2021, 06:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hailing party`s victory in Uttar Pradesh Zila panchayat chief polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the BJP government will continue to set new standards of progress by fulfilling the aspirations of the farmers, poor and deprived sections of the state.

"Congratulations to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and party workers on the grand victory of BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat chief elections. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath, the BJP government will continue to set new standards of progress by fulfilling the aspirations of the farmers, poor and deprived sections of the state," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that BJP`s spectacular victory in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections is a blessing given by the people for development, public service and rule of law.

He also said that credit for the party`s performance goes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party workers."BJP`s spectacular victory in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections is the blessings given by the people for development, public service and rule of law. The credit for this goes to the policies of Chief Minister Yogiji and the tireless hard work of the party workers. Hearty congratulations to UP government and BJP organization for this," PM Modi said in a tweet.

BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh also hailed the party`s performance in the elections to the Zila panchayat chiefs.Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said the party has won 67 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats and it will win next year`s assembly polls also.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man's heart-pounding showdown with massive Indian Cobra grips the internet, watch

After Gadar 2's grand success, Sunny Deol will be seen in Border 2? Producers share crucial details of sequel

'Bit of me, me': Ex-Australia captain hits out at Ben Stokes for coming out of ODI retirement to play World Cup

Bihar: Four arrested for killing Araria journalist, 2 others on run

Madhya Pradesh: Khajuraho-Udaipur train engine catches fire near Gwalior station, no casualties reported

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE