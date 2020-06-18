BJP govt in Manipur in trouble as 3 MLAs quit to join Congress, NPP withdraws support

Three BJP MLAs in Manipur quit the party on Wednesday and joined the opposition Congress, bringing the N Biren Singh government in minority.

BJP ally National People's Party (NPP) also withdrew its support with four of its MLAs resigning from ministerial posts.

Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai resigned as BJP MLAs and joined Congress on Wednesday.

Y Joykumar Singh, N. Kayisii, L Jayanta Kumar Singh and Letpao Haokip of the NPP quit the Biren Singh government.

TMC's T Robindro Singh and Independent MLA Shahabuddin also withdraw their support to BJP-ruled coalition government.

In the assembly elections held in March 2017, the BJP had won 21 seats while the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party with 28 seats. The BJP was, however able to form the government with the help of four MLAs each of Naga People's Front (NPF) and NPP. The lone Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MLA and one independent legislator also supported the government.