BJP forms 15-member election committee for Delhi assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced the list of members of the election committee for the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari announced that the election committee will comprise of 15 members.

The 15 members includes-Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, National general secretary Dr Anil Jain, National vice president Dushyant Gautam, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Vijay Goyal, RP Singh, and Siddharthan. It also includes Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, Meenakshi Lekhi, Gautam Gambhir, Hansraj Hans, Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay and Poonam Parashar.

The people of the national capital will vote for a new chief minister on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

With the announcement of Delhi election dates, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force with immediate effect.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

It may be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.

Both AAP and BJP have already started campaigning for the elections.