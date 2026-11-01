'BJP forcibly shut every single shop': Rahul Gandhi alleges shutdown in Connaught Place

While marching towards Ramlila Maidan, Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of 'forcibly shutting' Connaught Place shops, claiming traders suffered heavy losses. Here's what he said.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of 'forcibly shutting down' shops in Connaught Place during the INDI Alliance's 'Chalo Delhi' march towards Ramlila Maidan. He also alleged that such closures have caused losses to traders and questioned the BJP's role in the disruption of business activity in the market.

Sharing a video on X, Gandhi also claimed that people who are participating in the rally were asked to support local markets but found outlets closed upon arrival. ''We told everyone that when you come here for the march and the mega rally, buy things, do some shopping. But, while coming to Connaught Place here, we found out that the BJP has forcibly shut down every single shop. So, you should know who is causing the loss to the traders, and how it's happening,'' Rahul Gandhi said during the 'Chalo Delhi' march towards Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

#WATCH | Delhi: INDIA Bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "We told everyone that when you come here for the march and the mega rally, buy things, do some shopping. But, while coming to Connaught Place here, we found out that the BJP has forcibly shut down every single shop. So, you should know who is causing the loss to the traders, and how it's happening..." (Source: Rahul Gandhi/'X') — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2026

Opposition leaders join Rahul Gandhi's 'Chalo Delhi' march

Along with Rahul Gandhi, several other opposition leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, left the Constitution Club earlier today to join the rally.

Meanwhile, INDI Alliance leaders finally arrived at Ramlila Maidan for their mega rally against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

While participating in INDIA bloc's mega rally, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, ''This is historic. The entire nation is now united under the 'INDIA' bloc—students, farmers, all of us stand together—and we will safeguard the country's democracy. The BJP now appears to be fearful of this national unity—of this movement by the people of the country.''

On the contrary, former BJP president JP Nadda launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc over the rally, describing it as a 'calculated conspiracy to plunge the nation into anarchy'.