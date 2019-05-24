Headlines

BJP first timers in Uttarakhand notch up big wins

The BJP which retained all five seats in Uttarakhand besides capturing the highest ever vote share of over 60 per cent by any party in the state also saw Lok Sabha poll debutants such as Tirath Singh Rawat and Ajay Bhatt win with the biggest margins.

PTI

Updated: May 24, 2019, 03:47 PM IST

The BJP which retained all five seats in Uttarakhand besides capturing the highest ever vote share of over 60 per cent by any party in the state also saw Lok Sabha poll debutants such as Tirath Singh Rawat and Ajay Bhatt win with the biggest margins.

When the BJP fielded them for the Lok Sabha from Pauri and Nainital in place of sitting MPs and former chief ministers B C Khanduri and Bhagat Singh Koshiyari respectively, the decision was seen by many as a risky gamble.

Being first timers joining the poll fray in place of party strongmen like Khanduri and Koshiyari, there was some scepticism about the winnability of their candidature.

For many, the debutants being pitted against strong opponents was another matter of concern.

Bhatt was taking on a veteran of many poll battles and former chief minister Harish Rawat in Nainital while Tirath was fighting it out with the son of his political mentor and sitting MP Khanduri.

However, the results took many by surprise as the first timers emerged as the highest scorers winning with the biggest margins.

Bhatt defeated Rawat by 3,39,096 votes in Nainital followed by Tirath who trounced Khanduri's son Manish by 3,02,669 votes.

Rest of the winning BJP candidates, all of whom were sitting party MPs, including Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Ajay Tamta, won with narrower margins.

Though making it to Parliament for the first time, both Bhatt and Tirath are former MLAs who have occupied important party positions.

Bhatt is the state BJP president and was also the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly before he lost from Ranikhet in 2017 assembly elections.

Tirath also headed the state BJP and is currently Secretary of the party's national unit. 

