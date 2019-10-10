Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Lhonak lake burst and caused flash floods in Sikkim

Amitabh Bachchan to be fined Rs 10 lakh for 'misleading advertisement'? Here's what we know

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1.5 crore cash award for javelin star Kishore Jena

Did Nepal earthquakes trigger flash flood in Sikkim? Scientists explore cause

Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Jigra, shares photos from sets, pens emotional note: 'Fingers and toes crossed'

BJP expels four rebels in Maharashtra for not revoking nominations

The BJP expelled them after they did not take back their nominations from seats the party or its allies are contesting.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2019, 10:21 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday expelled four rebel candidates after they did not take back their nominations against official candidates, top sources said.

Those expelled are Charan Waghmare from Tumsar, Geeta Jain from Mira Bhayandar, Balasaheb Ovhal from Pimpri-Chinchwad and Dilip Deshmukh from Sumerpur.

The BJP expelled them after they did not take back their nominations from seats the party or its allies are contesting.

