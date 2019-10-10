BJP expels four rebels in Maharashtra for not revoking nominations

The BJP expelled them after they did not take back their nominations from seats the party or its allies are contesting.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday expelled four rebel candidates after they did not take back their nominations against official candidates, top sources said.

Those expelled are Charan Waghmare from Tumsar, Geeta Jain from Mira Bhayandar, Balasaheb Ovhal from Pimpri-Chinchwad and Dilip Deshmukh from Sumerpur.

The BJP expelled them after they did not take back their nominations from seats the party or its allies are contesting.