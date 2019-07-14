BJP elevates BL Santosh, appoints him as National General Secretary of Organisation

BJP president Amit Shah Sunday elevated party's joint general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh as its general secretary (organisation), a day after Ramlal was moved back to the RSS after holding the post for over 13 years.

Santosh, an RSS 'pracharak' with experience of electoral politics, especially in Karnataka, is considered a strong ideologue who is also well-versed with the poll dynamics.

The BJP said in a statement that his appointment comes into immediate effect.

BL Santosh appointed BJP's General Secretary Organisation. While it is argued that this promotion is good news for BS Yeddyurappa, since BL Santosh is no longer a CM candidate, I think Santosh's promotion would make Yeddyurappa's life difficult soon.#KarnatakaPolitics pic.twitter.com/GQqnhBp2ZC — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) July 14, 2019

Santosh was the party's general secretary (organisation) for eight years in Karnataka before he was made a national office bearer in charge of southern states in 2014.

Ramlal, who earlier held the post, was yesterday sent back to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and appointed as its 'Akhil Bharatiya Sah Sampark Pramukh'.

Ram Lal has been the longest serving General Secretary (Organisation) in the BJP with four Joint General Secretaries under him - V Satish, Saudan Singh, Shiv Prakash and B. L Santhosh, who has now been promoted.

The post of General Secretary (Organisation) in BJP is held by a "pracharak" deputed by the Rashtriya Swayamesvak Sangh who acts as a bridge between the two organisations.

( With inputs from ANI and PTI)