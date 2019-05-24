Headlines

BJP crosses halfway mark in Arunachal assembly, Pema Khandu to return to power

The Congress, which bagged 42 seats in the 2014 polls, could secure only four seats, till the latest EC update

Updated: May 24, 2019, 08:04 AM IST

The BJP is set to form the next government in Arunachal Pradesh as it has crossed the magic figure bagging 32 seats so far with results of 43 assembly constituencies being declared by late Thursday night. The state assembly has 60-seats, but elections were held for 57 as three BJP candidates have won unopposed. The three seats the BJP won uncontested are -- the Along East constituency in West Siang district from where Kento Jini has been elected, Yachuli seat in Lower Subansiri district from where Taba Tedir was declared elected, and Dirang seat in West Kameng district from where Phurpa Tsering has been declared as winner.

In its debut in the state's electoral scene, the Janata Dal United performed remarkably well, winning seven seats. The Congress, which bagged 42 seats in the 2014 polls, could secure only four seats, till the latest EC update. Another debutant, National People's Party (NPP) won one seat, while the lone regional forum the Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA) also won one. Two independents also tasted victory in the state.

Among the major winners include Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Mukto seat in Tawang district, bordering China), his third victory in a row and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who had contested from the Chowkham constituency instead of his permanent bastion Lekang. Former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki (Congress) retained his Sagalee seat while Health and Family Welfare Minister Al Libang was reelected from the Tuting-Yingkiong constituency for a Third consecutive term, defeating longest serving Chief Minister Gegong Apang.

Geology and Mining Minister Kamlung Mossang (BJP) retained the Miao constituency for his fourth consecutive term defeating Chatu Longai of the Congress by 3,856 votes. Education Minister Honchun Ngandam, who was seeking re-election from Pongchau-Wakka seat won from the constituency, defeating his nearest rival Thangkai of the Congress by a margin of 3,788 votes.

In a major setback, Power Minister Tamiyo Taga of BJP had to taste defeat at the hands of newcomer Talem Taboh of the JDU, while BJP candidate Tsering Tashi retained the Tawang seat for a second term defeating veteran Congress leader Thupten Tempa by 3,592 votes. In another setback for the BJP, Assembly Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok, who represented the Kalaktang constituency in West Kameng district for the last two consecutive terms lost to newcomer Dorjee Wangdi Kharma of the JDU by a margin of 1,726 votes.

Home Minister Kumar Waii representing Bameng seat in East Kameng district for last two terms, lost the seat to newcomer Goruk Pordung of the BJP. PHE Minister Wangki Lowang (BJP) retained the Namsang seat in a multi-cornered contest, defeating his nearest rival Ngonglin Boi of the NPP by a margin of 1682 votes. While Lowang polled 3202 votes Boi could manage 1520 votes, election office sources said.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Takam Sanjoy, who tried his luck from the Lekang assembly seat, was trounced by newcomer Jummum Ete Deori of the BJP by a margin of 5,493 votes. Deori is the daughter-in-law of former Rajya Sabha MP from the state Omem Moyong Deori.

