BJP created an environment of anger and hatred: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Gandhi made the remarks on the 10th day of the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala's Cheppad on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 06:04 AM IST

Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the party has fostered a climate of hatred and anger that is not in the DNA of the country.

Gandhi made the remarks on the 10th day of the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala's Cheppad on Saturday.

According to PTI, the yatra which began shortly after 6.30 a.m. covered a distance of about 12 kilometers before entering Alappuzha district for a break.

It resumed at 5 p.m. and went over 8 kilometers before ending the day with a public gathering in Cheppad.

Gandhi was joined by senior Congress leaders Kodikkunnil Suresh, K Muraleedharan, KC Venugopal, and state Assembly Leader VD Satheesan.

Earlier on Friday, Gandhi attacked the saffron party over India's unemployment rate, claiming that the NDA administration at the Centre was only concerned with safeguarding a few businessmen.

Taking a dig at BJP, the Congress leader said, “8 cheetahs have come, now tell me, Why didn't 16 crore jobs come in 8 years? There is a challenge for the youth, they will get employment.”

Taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote, “42 per cent of youth in the age group of 20-24 years are unemployed. Even before the pandemic, India had the highest unemployment rate in 45 years. For the past few years, youth have been celebrating September 17 as ‘National Unemployment Day’. #BharatJodoYatra Youth is moving in solidarity against the anti-Modi government.”

It should be noted that the 3,570-kilometer, 150-day-long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' began on September 7 from Kanyakumari inTamil Nadu, and will end in Jammu and Kashmir.

The foot march, which began in Kerala on September 10, would cover 450 kilometers through the southern state in 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

