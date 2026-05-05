'BJP couldn't win even at the peak of the 'Modi Wave'': Arvind Kejriwal questions party's chances in Delhi, Bengal

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal raised doubts over the BJP’s prospects in Delhi and Bengal, citing past election performance after the BJP marked a landslide victory in the recent Assembly Election 2026.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has raised questions on PM Modi-led BJP's victory in West Bengal, marking a significant moment for the party as it has been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress. Kejriwal questioned how the BJP entered Bengal, highlighting the timing when 'Modi's popularity was falling across the states.

Arvind Kejriwal questions the BJP's win in West Bengal, Delhi

Taking to X, Kejriwal wrote, "The Delhi and Bengal that the BJP couldn't win even at the peak of the 'Modi Wave'.. In 2015 in Delhi and 2016 in Bengal, they got just 3-3 seats each. That very Delhi and Bengal, the BJP managed to win when Modiji's popularity was plummeting to rock bottom across the entire country... How?"

The BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections.

जिस दिल्ली और बंगाल को भाजपा 'मोदी वेव' की चरम सीमा पर नहीं जीत पाई.. 2015 में दिल्ली में और 2016 में बंगाल में इनकी 3-3 सीट आई..



उस दिल्ली और बंगाल को भाजपा ने तब जीत लिया जब मोदी जी की लोकप्रियता पूरे देश में पाताल में जा रही... कैसे? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 5, 2026

Punjab CM Heads to Delhi, to Meet President Murmu Over AAP MPs Joining BJP

AAP delegation has left for a meeting with President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital to raise the issue of the recent "merger" of seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs into the BJP, which included the likes of Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is visiting Delhi to raise the issue of the seven previously AAP MPs shifting to the BJP, expressing confidence that she would listen to him while describing her as the "guardian of India's constitution." "I think that the President will listen to us. The President is the guardian of the Constitution; she is the constitutional head of the country," CM Mann told reporters.

(With inputs from ANI)