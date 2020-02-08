BJP, Congress put up a brave face as exit polls predict sweep for AAP in Delhi assembly polls

Exit polls for the Delhi assembly election on Saturday forecast a return of the Arvind Kejriwal government in the capital with some pollsters even predicting a repeat of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 2015 performance when it had bagged 67 seats in the 70-member House.

Voting for the 70 assembly constituencies was held on Saturday with over 61% of 1.47 crore voters exercising their voting rights.

The India Today-Axis poll forecast 59-68 seats for the AAP and 2-11 for the BJP, while the ABP-CVoter put the Delhi's ruling party's tally at anywhere between 49 and 63 and that of its main rival between five to 19.

The ABP survey said the AAP's vote share maybe a whopping 50.4% against the BJP's 36%. The corresponding share for the two parties was 56% and 35%, according to the India Today-Axis poll.

Almost all exit polls predicted little change in the fortunes of the Congress, which had ruled the city between 1998 and 2013 but drew a blank in the 2015 polls.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted that Kejriwal will retain power with the AAP winning 47 seats against 23 for the BJP.The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 52-64 seats for the AAP and 6-16 for the BJP.

An exit poll put out by NewsX-POLSTART said the AAP may win 50-56 seats and the BJP 14- 20.

The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey predicted 48-61 seats for the AAP, 9-21 seats for the BJP and 0-1 for the Congress.

In 2015, the AAP and the BJP had won 67 and three seats respectively. Their corresponding vote share was 54.3% and 32.3%.

Poll of polls for Delhi assembly election:

AAP= 53

BJP = 17

Congress = 0

20:04 IST Saturday, 8 February 2020

TV9 CIECRO exit poll result for Delhi:

AAP - 54

BJP - 15

Congress - 1

NEWSX POLSTART exit poll result for Delhi:

AAP: 50-56

BJP: 14- 20

Congress: 0

Times Now-IPSOS exit poll result:

AAP: 44

BJP: 26

Congress:0

Republic TV exit poll result:

AAP: 48-61 seats

BJP: 9-21

Congress: 0-1

ABP News- CVOTER Exit Poll for Delhi:â€‹

AAP: 49-63

BJP: 5-19

Congress: 0-4

India Today-Axis My India exit poll result for Delhi:

AAP: 59-68

BJP: 02-11

Congress: 0

How parties reacted

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari put up a brave face amid prediction of defeat for his party, claiming it will win 48 seats and form a government in the city.

"Certain exit polls are showing that BJP will win 26 seats, but let me tell you that all these exit polls will fail on 11 Feb. BJP will be forming govt in Delhi with over 48 seats," Tiwari said.

"These exit polls will fail. Save my tweet. The BJP will form government after getting 48 seats in Delhi. Please don't find an excuse to blame the EVM," Tiwari said in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said his party is going to win with a big margin.

Taking to Twitter after the voting ended, Sisodia congratulated all the AAP workers for their hard work, saying the election is a "proof" of "our strong and selfless relationship".

"Voting ended! Hearty congratulations to all the activists. All worked from early morning to late night and some worked for 24 hours in the last days.

"This election is proof of how selfless and strong our relationship is. We are winning by a huge margin," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, saluting the hard work of all his colleagues.

Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra also predicted the failure of exit polls. "BJP will not get even 20 seats and Kejriwal is not going to form government in Delhi. I am hoping Congress is going to do much better than what exit polls are showing. Let us wait till results are out," Chopra said.

The BJP and the AAP had run two contrasting campaigns with the saffron party pitching the issue of nationalism around the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, especially in Shaheen Bagh here, at the centre of its aggressive electioneering.

The AAP mostly avoided to get into a fight with its rival over national issues and ran its campaign around its development planks and populist schemes like free power and bus ride for women.