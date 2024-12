Political clash between BJP and Congress intensified on Thursday, with leaders of both parties filing cross-complaints over an alleged scuffle on the Parliament premises. BJP MPs, led by Anurag Thakur, lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for "assault and incitement."

Shortly after, a delegation of Congress MPs, including women MPs, approached Parliament Street Police, accusing BJP leaders of misbehaving with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during a scuffle in the Parliament premises.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of resorting to theatrics to divert attention from remarks made about Dr BR Ambedkar.

"It is in BJP's character to level false allegations. They (BJP) have orchestrated this 'natak' and 'nautanki' to counter what they have said about Babasaheb Ambedkar... All this happened due to the confrontationist way of BJP MPs. Mallikarjun Kharge was pushed and misbehaved," Singh told reporters.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also claimed that Mallikarjun Kharge was deliberately pushed, describing the incident as a "conspiracy."

"The way a Dalit leader was abused the day before yesterday, and today he was pushed--this is all a conspiracy," Tiwari said.

Congress MP Jebi Mather alleged that the BJP MPs had conspired to disrupt their peaceful protest. "We were taking out a peaceful march from Babasaheb Ambedkar statue to Makar Dwar. All these days we have been doing peaceful protests. Today, a conspiracy was hatched by the ruling dispensation- BJP MPs, the way they treated Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Priyanka Gandhi ji and other women MPs is unfortunate. They (BJP MPs) wanted to create a scene, and that's exactly what they did," Mather said.

Both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest in Parliament premises, when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs. BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was injured after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, who then fell on him. Sarangi claimed that he was standing near the stairs when another member of Parliament (MP) fell on him, leading to an injury on his head.

He was rushed for treatment in an ambulance.

"I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed a fellow MP. That MP fell on me, causing me to fall as well," Sarangi told reporters.

Both the MPs were admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Reacting to the allegations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his defence, said that he was trying to get inside the Parliament when he was also pushed and threatened by the BJP MPs who were protesting near the entrance. He also alleged that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed.

"This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. This has happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed)," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

Earlier today, BJP MPs, led by party leader Anurag Thakur approached the Delhi Police to lodge a complaint against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "assault and incitement."

Speaking to reporters, Anurag Thakur said that the complaint was filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131, and 351. Thakur explained that Section 109 deals with the offence of attempt to murder, while Section 117 is related to voluntarily causing grievous hurt. Following complaints from both the BJP and the Congress, the Delhi Police said that both cases would be legally examined before the process of filing of FIR.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.