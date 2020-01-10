BJP, Congress choose sides as Chhapaak and Tanhaji battle it out at box office

NSUI activists and BJP workers distributed free tickets in Bhopal. Earlier, Twitter users linked with the BJP called for boycott of Deepika Padukone's Chapaak and urged them to to watch Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

As the BJP leaders continue the attack on Deepika Padukone for visiting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday, a competition of sorts has started in Madhya Pradesh between the BJP and the Congress over her new film Chhapaak.

As Twitter users linked with the ruling party called for boycott of the film, they also urged the users to watch Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Both of the films released on Friday.

In Bhopal, while Congress-linked National Students' Union of India (NSUI) distributed tickets to Chhapaak, BJP workers distribute free tickets to who interested in watching Devgn-starrer Tanhaji.

Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey's Chhapaak, helmed by Meghna Gulzar, also releases with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Rajinikanth's Darbar.

Bhopal: National Students' Union of India(NSUI) workers distribute free tickets to #Chhapaak movie and BJP workers distribute free tickets to #Tanhaji movie. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/5OWXqDdPqd — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020

Chhapaak has been declared tax-free in two Congress-ruled states - Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

In Chhapaak, Deepika plays the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor. The film is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked with acid by a 30-year-old man when she was a teen.

Deepika is also the producer of the film.

The film has received good reviews from the critics. DNA's Aishwarya Vasudevan wrote that the film has many instances that are gut-wrenching and you will also feel the pain and almost scream at the top of your voice.

Tanhaji has also received decent reviews. "Ajay plays and justifies the loyalty, zeal and passion of the great Maratha warrior but apart from the action sequences that Ajay is generally good at, his character doesn’t stay with you for long after you exit the movie theatre," Aishwarya wrote for DNA.