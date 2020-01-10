BJP, Congress choose sides as Chhapaak and Tanhaji battle it out at box office

Headlines

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

Wordle 833 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to file review petition before SC challenging CWMA order

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC to announce MTS, Havaldar results soon at ssc.nic.in, check latest update

Haryana Chief issues guidelines to prevent stubble-burning

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

Wordle 833 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to file review petition before SC challenging CWMA order

Top 10 Hindi movies with highest footfalls

List of all captains in ODI World Cup 2023

Outstanding World Cup Records of Captains

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

HomeIndia

India

BJP, Congress choose sides as Chhapaak and Tanhaji battle it out at box office

NSUI activists and BJP workers distributed free tickets in Bhopal. Earlier, Twitter users linked with the BJP called for boycott of Deepika Padukone's Chapaak and urged them to to watch Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 10, 2020, 05:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the BJP leaders continue the attack on Deepika Padukone for visiting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday, a competition of sorts has started in Madhya Pradesh between the BJP and the Congress over her new film Chhapaak. 

As Twitter users linked with the ruling party called for boycott of the film, they also urged the users to watch Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Both of the films released on Friday. 

In Bhopal, while Congress-linked National Students' Union of India (NSUI) distributed tickets to Chhapaak, BJP workers distribute free tickets to who interested in watching Devgn-starrer Tanhaji.

Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey's Chhapaak, helmed by Meghna Gulzar, also releases with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Rajinikanth's Darbar. 

Chhapaak has been declared tax-free in two Congress-ruled states - Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

In Chhapaak, Deepika plays the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor. The film is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked with acid by a 30-year-old man when she was a teen. 

Deepika is also the producer of the film. 

The film has received good reviews from the critics. DNA's Aishwarya Vasudevan wrote that the film has many instances that are gut-wrenching and you will also feel the pain and almost scream at the top of your voice.

Tanhaji has also received decent reviews. "Ajay plays and justifies the loyalty, zeal and passion of the great Maratha warrior but apart from the action sequences that Ajay is generally good at, his character doesn’t stay with you for long after you exit the movie theatre," Aishwarya wrote for DNA.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The Vaccine War box office collection day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's film sees low opening, earns Rs 1.30 crore

IMD Weather Update: Heavy rainfall predicted in several states for next few days, check state-wise forecast here

Video of woman dancing in crowded metro goes viral, internet has thoughts

Meet Sushant Goel, who left high-paying job in US to become CEO of Indian coffee brand seen as Starbucks' rival

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023 Mubarak: Eid Wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to share with friends and family

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE