BJP claims TMC’s ‘gunda vahini' impersonated party workers to trigger chaos in West Bengal

The West Bengal Assembly Election results were declared on Monday. Soon after, reports and footage of violent clashes in the state emerged. On Tuesday, the TMC alleged that “BJP cadres hacked to death one of its workers in Birbhum’s Nanoor".

Amid reports of post-election violence in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a statement on Wednesday alleging that TMC workers were posing as BJP members to “mislead people” and “create disorder.”

The West Bengal Assembly Election results were declared on Monday. Soon after, reports and footage of violent clashes in the state emerged. On Tuesday, the TMC alleged that “BJP cadres hacked to death one of its workers in Birbhum’s Nanoor".

According to a PTI report, mobs have vandalised TMC offices since Monday in several areas, including Tollygunge and Kasba in Kolkata, as well as Baruipur, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Howrah, and Bahrampur.

BJP issues stern warning on post-poll unrest

“It has come to our notice that elements of the Trinamool’s so-called ‘Gunda-Vahini are attempting to impersonate BJP workers to mislead people and create disorder", the statement read.

The BJP warned that anyone caught impersonating others, threatening people, or taking the law into their own hands would face strict legal action.

“Let it be stated unequivocally: the BJP will not tolerate such deception. Anyone found engaging in impersonation, intimidation, or taking the law into their own hands will face strict legal consequences. The full force of the law will be brought to bear against these criminal elements", it said.

The party reiterated its commitment to restoring law and order, stating that “the people of Bengal have delivered a clear mandate for change.”

“The people of Bengal have given a decisive mandate for change. The era where criminality and governance went hand in hand is over. The incoming government is committed to restoring rule of law, ensuring accountability, and protecting every citizen without fear or favour", the statement added.

The BJP claimed a landmark victory, taking 206 seats in the 294-seat Assembly as the TMC finished second with 80.

Mamata Banerjee refusses to resign

Meanwhile, The outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a meeting of newly-elected MLAs of her party and stated she will not resign from her post in the wake of assembly poll results and the Centre can dismiss her, Trinamool Congress sources said on Wednesday.

They said Mamata Banerjee stated that party candidates "were forcefully defeated" in the polls and alleged that over 1500 Trinamool Congress offices "were hijacked".