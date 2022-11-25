BJP claims ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan raised in MP leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress says video 'doctored'

Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra and son Raihan Vadra during Yatra in Khargone.

On the third day of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, leaders of the ruling BJP shared a purported clip of the yatra and alleged that slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” were raised.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter and said, “Slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were raised in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Is this yatra to unite India or to unite those who want to divide India. They have divided India earlier too and now to they plan to repeat it?”

Warning people against raising such slogans, Chouhan said, “Those who had raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad will not be spared, stringent action will be taken against them.”

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted a video of the Yatra in which former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath are seen walking and a voice purportedly shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" is heard towards the end of the 21 second clip.

"After Richa Chaddha's public application to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat 'Jodo' Yatra, 'Pakistan Zindabad' (listen towards the end of the video) slogans raised in Khargon. INC MP posted the video and then deleted it after the faux pas came to light. This is Congress's truth?," Malviya tweeted.

Hitting back, the Congress termed the video as “doctored” and said there will be "payback" for such tactics by the ruling party's "dirty tricks department".

Congress' general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said a video "doctored" by the "dirty tricks department" of the BJP is doing the rounds to discredit the "highly successful" Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"We are taking the necessary legal action immediately. We are prepared for such tactics, and there will be payback," he said on Twitter.

In another tweet, Ramesh also alleged that the Madhya Pradesh government "intimidated" and aggressively prevented tribal families displaced by the diamond mining project in Chhatarpur district from meeting Rahul Gandhi this afternoon.

"This is democracy-BJP style," the Congress leader said.