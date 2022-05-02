BJP city chief Adesh Gupta asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to remove loudspeakers from religious places

Picture courtesy: Zee Media Bureau and File Photo

Marking the loudspeaker row’s presence in the national capital, Bharatiya Janata Party city chief Adesh Gupta on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging him to remove the loudspeakers from religious and other places as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court. The BJP Delhi Chief also stated that various sections of the society including the students and the working class face difficulties on a day to day basis because of the noise pollution.

"Wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and urged the removal of loudspeakers from all religious and other places as per the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. Due to noise pollution, children, elderly people, patients, and people working in offices have to face difficulties every day," Gupta tweeted in Hindi (roughly translated).

Notably, the Supreme Court, in July 2005, had banned the use of loudspeakers and music systems in public places during the period of 10 pm to 6 am with an exception in cases of public emergencies. The loudspeaker row, which began in Maharashtra after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray issued an ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques, has found its resonance in various parts of the country and now reached the national capital.

