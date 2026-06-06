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BJP chief Nitin Nabin issues first reaction to CJP protest: 'India's youth not puppets in hands of few people'

The demonstration was led by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old who graduated from the Boston University in the United States. "Some people sitting abroad think that they will dictate the direction to India's youth," Nabin said hours after the protest in Delhi.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 10:31 PM IST

BJP chief Nitin Nabin issues first reaction to CJP protest: 'India's youth not puppets in hands of few people'
BJP president Nitin Nabin (Photo: ANI).
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nitin Nabin has issued his first reaction to a massive youth-led protest against the Indian education system held in Delhi earlier in the day. The demonstration was led by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old who graduated from the Boston University in the United States. "Some people sitting abroad think that they will dictate the direction to India's youth," Nabin said hours after the protest in Delhi. The protest was held under the banner of Cockroach Janta Party, an online satirical campaign founded by Dipke last month.

Nabin said that the youth "wants to work towards building of the nation and secure their future," adding that some people have "labeled this country's youth as anti-establishment." Speaking at an event in Ranchi, the BJP president added: "To those who want to drag this country's youth into negative politics, I warn them that India's youth will engage in positive politics. We will oppose on the basis of democracy, but we will not allow the standards of democracy to be destroyed."

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