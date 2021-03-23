BJP chief JP Nadda releases poll manifesto in Assam - Key highlights

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for Assam Assembly polls and promised to work on a corrected National Register of Citizens (NRC) for state's protection.

The manifesto, released by BJP National President JP Nadda, promised to protect "genuine Indian citizens and to detect infiltrators" to ensure the Ahom civilization stays safe.

"We will work on a corrected NRC for Assam's protection. We will protect genuine Indian citizens and detect infiltrators to ensure the Ahom civilization stays safe. To protect Assam's political rights, we will speed up the delimitation process," the BJP chief said while releasing the manifesto.

Here are the key highlights of the manifesto:

- The manifesto promised to build big reservoirs around the Bramhaputra River to conserve extra water under the "Bramhaputra Vision" to save people from floods.

- "30 lakh deserving families will be paid financial support of Rs 3,000 per month under Orunodoi Scheme," the manifesto said.

- Nadda said that illegal encroachment will be removed and all Namghars will be given financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh.

- Nadda also said that the party is committed to the education of children. Cycles will be given to girls above the eighth grade.

- The BJP president also said that work will be done on the corrected NRC for Assam.

- JP Nadda said that to protect Assam's political right, he will pursue the delimitation process.

- Nadda said that jobs will be given to the youth. "We will make Assam the most employment generating state in the country. We will come up with 2 lakh jobs in the government sector and 8 lakh jobs in private companies.

- A boost will be given to entrepreneurs. Will create a favourable environment and will provide financial assistance, said Nadda.

- He said that the party will give ground rights to all citizens. "We will give ownership to those who do not have land," he said.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also present at the event.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress released the party's manifesto ahead of the state Assembly elections in which the party has promised to defend the "idea of the state of Assam".

Elections for the 126-seat Assam Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.