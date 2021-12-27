BJP, Capt Amarinder Singh, SAD (Sanyukt) join hands for Punjab polls

Ahead of Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress have formed a six member-Committee to decide on seat sharing, informed Punjab BJP in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. A joint manifesto of the allies is also expected to be unveiled ahead of the polls, he added. BJP National President JP Nadda, Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, and SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, along with Shekhawat, on Monday.

In the meeting, it was decided in the meeting that BJP, Captain's party and Dhindsa's party would fight the assembly elections together in Punjab.

Speaking to reporters here today, Shekhawat said, "Today the party chief of all the 3 parties BJP, Punjab Lok Congress, and SAD (Sanyukt) headed by Dhindsa met. We will fight the election in an alliance. A committee consisting of 2 members from each party will be formed to discuss the issues like seat sharing. There will be a joint manifesto."

In November, Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress and announced a new party `Punjab Lok congress` ahead of the Punjab assembly election.

Punjab elections are likely to be announced in January next year. In such a situation, BJP, Captain and Dhindsa are busy finalizing the seat-sharing arrangement to contest the elections jointly.

BJP is all set to fight the election in alliance with Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls early next year.

It is expected that out of total of 117 seats in this state, 40 are urban seats, in which BJP may field its candidate. Along with this, even in 51 semi-urban seats, where the urban votes is more, there may be a BJP candidate. On the other hand, candidates of Captain Amarinder Singh's party and Sukhdev Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt) are likely to contest from rural areas.