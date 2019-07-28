BJP calls meeting of J&K core group to discuss political atmosphere; PM Modi, Shah to attend

The BJP has called a meeting of its Jammu and Kashmir unit's core group on Tuesday to discuss the political atmosphere in the state and also the party's preparedness for assembly elections whenever they are held.

This comes a day after the Centre ordered deployment of about additional 10,000 central forces personnel to the Kashmir valley, triggering speculations in the state.

Sources said Union minister Jitendra Singh, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav and state unit president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders from the state will attend the meeting, to be chaired by its national working president JP Nadda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top party leaders, including its chief Amit Shah, are also expected to attend the meeting. The likely presence of Modi and Shah in the meeting is significant and hints at the party gearing up for the state assembly elections.

Earlier, Madhav, who is the party's pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir, had urged the election commission to held polls in the state this year.

The state BJP has asserted that it is ready for elections anytime with its general secretary Narinder Singh, saying that there is still enough time left for the Election Commission to hold polls in this year.

In 2014, the state polls were held in November-December, he said.

The election commission is likely to announce the dates of assembly polls once it receives a go-ahead on the law and order situation from both, the Centre and the state government.

Officials said on Saturday that the government has ordered rushing of about 10,000 central forces personnel to the Kashmir valley in order to "strengthen counter-insurgency operations and law and order duties" there.

The new strength of the troops will also help in the conduct of the assembly polls in the state that are expected to be held in some time, they said.

They said the Union home ministry has ordered the deployment of 100 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on July 25 on an "immediate" basis. Officials said that 100 more companies are expected to be sent to the valley.

One CAPF company comprises about 100 personnel. The latest units will be drawn from the CRPF (50 companies), SSB (30) and ITBP and BSF will contribute 10 each, they said.

The troops will be in addition to about 65 regular battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force in the valley and over 20 other battalions of other forces deployed to conduct the yatra that will end on August 15. One CAPF battalion has about 1,000 personnel.

The fresh deployment of troops in the valley triggered speculations that the government was planning to scrap Article 35 A.

Article 35A, which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from outside the state from acquiring any immovable property in the state.

A bench of petitions challenging the provision is currently pending in the Supreme Court.

The government, however, denied that the fresh troop deployment was made in the light of terror threat.

"After receiving inputs about the terrorist attack threat, NSA Ajit Doval held a meeting of counter-terrorism grid in Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the Kashmir valley. After this assessment by the NSA, the government felt the need for deploying additional troops there," top government sources said on Sunday.

