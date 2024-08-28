Twitter
India

BJP calls for Bengal Bandh today: Know what's open, what's closed

The BJP has called for a 'Bengal Bandh' today, protesting against the violence launched during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally which was organised to demand the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee for 'mishandling' the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

BJP calls for Bengal Bandh today: Know what's open, what's closed
Representative Image (Photo credit: PTI)
In the aftermath of the clashes between protestors and the Kolkata police during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally yesterday, i.e., August 27, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' starting from 6 am today, i.e., August 28. 

The 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally was organised by the 'Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj' to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly 'mishandling' the case of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college and hospital

The rally started from the College Square in the capital of West Bengal, amid heightened security around the West Bengal state secretariat. However, it later turned into a violent protest as the protestors overturned barricades and the police resorted to lathi charge and used tear gas to disperse the throngs. 

West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar called for 'Bengal Bandh'

Responding to the situation, West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar called for 'Bengal Bandh' today. 

“The police and Mamata Banerjee have unleashed violence on the student agitation. They have lathi-charged, used tear gas and used water cannons on the democratic, peaceful protest... Our demand is simple: the students who have been arrested by the police should be released", Majumdar said. 

BJP National President JP Nadda also hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state and criticised it, saying that the 'violence', 'mayhem' and 'repression' unleashed by the government against the people were highly condemnable. 

"The violence, mayhem and repression seen today on the streets of West Bengal by Mamata Banerjee's government and her police against doctors, women, youth and the public demanding justice is highly condemnable! The Trinamool government has crossed all limits of insensitivity. In the arrogance of power, they have trampled and tortured the people of Bengal who were fighting to protect the identity of women! We strongly condemn this. BJP has called for 'Bengal Bandh' tomorrow in protest against the brutality of Mamata government, the people of the state are with us", Nadda said in a post on 'X' on Tuesday. 

What's closed and what's open?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, schools, colleges, government offices and banks are likely to remain open but may be disrupted due to the Bandh, halting traffic. However, essential services like medical care, drinking water, public transport, rail services, and electricity will remain functional.

The West Bengal government has affirmed that it will ensure that the normal public is not affected by the 'Bengal Bandh'. 

Kolkata trainee doctor rape and murder case so far

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical college in Kolkata on August 9. Sanjay Roy, the prime accused who worked as a civic volunteer at the hospital, is under the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the central agency handling the case after the Kolkata High Court orders. 

Meanwhile, as per media reports, the prime accused has confessed to the crime during the polygraph test. Apart from Sanjay Roy, the CBI conducted the polygraph test of six other people linked to the case. 

The Sealdah court of Kolkata has appointed lawyer Kabita Sarkar to represent the accused. 

 

