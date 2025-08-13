BJP breaks silence on Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations; says 'he wants to...ghuspaithiye voters...'

BJP MP Anurag Thakur took a swipe at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's claim of "vote theft", saying that after "every defeat, Congress kept finding new excuses.

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched counter counterattack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the Election Commission and Special Intensive Revision process. BJP MP Anurag Thakur blamed Congress leader for spreading falsehoods to protect his ‘ghuspaithiye voters’, while emphasising that the SIR process is aimed at protecting voting rights.



BJP MP Anurag Thakur attacks Rahul Gandhi over 'vote chori' claim

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Thakur said, "Rahul Gandhi wants to save his ghuspaithiye voters. They spread rumours and protect ghuspaithiye. SIR is to protect the voting rights of actual voters of India." He said that, seeing that it is losing the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress is already engaged in making false allegations in connivance with other Opposition parties. "If there is a record of losing elections 90 times under someone’s leadership, then it is under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Even within the party, questions are raised about Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. When he loses elections, he raises questions about EVMs or blames the voters," he said at the BJP headquarters.



"Congress said EVMs are rigged for the BJP. Then they said, ban EVMs, bring back ballot papers. Then they said EVMs can be hacked remotely. After every defeat, Congress kept finding new excuses. Congress did not introspect but kept blaming EVMs, the Election Commission and constitutional institutions again and again. Seeing that it is losing the Bihar elections, Congress is already engaged in making false allegations in connivance with opposition parties," he said.



He termed Rahul Gandhi's vote theft claim a "blunder." Kal kuch Congress ke log keh rahe the Rahul Gandhi aur vipaksh ke netao ne bawandar khada kiya... Bawandar nahi blunder hai... Main Rahul ji ko yahi kaunga- dhool chehre par thi aur aaj aaina (mirror) saaf karte rahe (Yesterday some Congress people were saying that Rahul Gandhi and the opposition leaders created a storm... It's not a storm, it's a blunder... I will say the same thing to Rahul ji - there was dust on your face, and today you should keep cleaning the mirror," he said.



What did Rahul Gandhi allege?



Gandhi alleged “vote theft” involving 100,250 ballots, stating, “We found 100,250 votes stolen in five different ways. Duplicate voters, fake and invalid addresses, and bulk voters in a single address, in a building with 50–60 people living. But when we go there, there is no record of those people living there. One family living in that house,” he had said.



Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged citizens to protect their voting rights and raise their voices against alleged electoral malpractices.Sharing a fictional video on X, he said, "Do not let your right to vote be snatched away. Ask questions, demand answers, this time!"Raise your voice against #VoteChori, Free constitutional institutions from the clutches of BJP!"



(With inputs from ANI)